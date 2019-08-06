- Create an Account or Login
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Geek Aire 12" Variable Speed Cordless Floor Fan for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cools that off to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
YE tech via Amazon offers the MelooLife Portable Handheld Fan in several colors (Pink pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DHMX298J" drops that to $8.40. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from a week ago, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Icode Sports via Amazon offers its Icode Sports Clip On Desk Fan w/ Night Light in White for $13.99. Coupon code "IIWQXWVR" drops the price to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Dyson via Newegg offers the refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our refurb mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's $279 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lasko X-Blower Multi-Position Blower Utility Fan for $54.86 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $31.90. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $58 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Osah Drypak via Amazon offers the Osah Drypack Floating Dry Bag Backpack in several colors/sizes (Yellow pictured) from $11.99. Coupon code "WUDNTJJ5" cuts the starting price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
