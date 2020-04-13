Open Offer in New Tab
New
Steam · 45 mins ago
Gears 5 for PC
Free Weekend

This is more than enough time to blast through the single-player campaign, at least, and to see if the multiplayer hooks you. Shop Now at Steam

Features
  • it's "the most complete package in series history and a must-play for fans of the franchise", says Shacknews
  • the Batista Bomb has dropped
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/13/2020
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Leave a comment!

