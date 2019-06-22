New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$8 $28
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Geared Up Rapid Charger for $8.49 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 USB port front seat car charger
- Clip-on 2 USB port backseat charging hub
- 1.8 meter cable
- Charges in a 12-volt outlet
Details
Comments
Expires 6/22/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station
$14 $29
free shipping
Tonyhoney via Amazon offers its Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station for $28.99. Coupon code "HA3WQTRE" drops that to $14.21. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dividers for cell phones and tablets
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 1 USB 3.0 port
- 1 USB 2A port
- 2 USB 2A IC Smart Ports
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Hevanto Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charger
$9 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Hevanto via Amazon offers its Hevanto Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charger for $17.99. Coupon code "I56IHT23" cuts it to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in January. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with most Qi-enabled devices
- supports 7.5-watt and 10-watt charging
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Uervoton USB Type-C PD 36W 2-Port Wall Charger
$7 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Uervoton via Amazon offers its Uervoton USB Type-C PD 36-watt 2-Port Wall Charger for $14.99. Clip the on-page $1 off coupon and apply code "OSDXLZQS" to drop that to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is no longer available, so the price is now $7.49. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with most USB-C devices
- iSmart technology
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Facever Wireless Charging Stand for Apple Watch / iPhone
$28 $40
free shipping
Facever Phone Accessories Ltd via Amazon offers the Facever Wireless Charging Stand for Apple Watch / iPhone in Black or White (Pictured) for $39.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply code "M9VPJCKW" to cut that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $27.99. Buy Now
Tips
- The iPhone charging cable and Apple Watch magnetic charger are not included.
Features
- compatible with most Qi-enabled iPhones and Apple Watch 1/2/3/4 models
- Model: 5647455718
Bestekmall · 1 mo ago
Bestek 30W 2-Port USB Charger w/ Foldable Plug
$6
free shipping
Bestekmall offers its Bestek 30-watt 2-Port USB Charger with Foldable Plug for $14.98. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Quick Charge technology charges at fastest possible speed up to 2.4 amps
Amazon · 1 day ago
Mega Brands MeGa Dual-USB Wall Outlet Plate w/ LED Light
$10 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
ZBetonline via Amazon offers the Mega Brands MeGa Dual-USB Wall Outlet Plate with LED Light for $18.99. Coupon code "G8H99F01" cuts that to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our February mention, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dual light/motion sensor
- Model: 43219-7976
Ends Today
Amazon · 3 days ago
Gooloo 24W 2-Port Car Charger
$5 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
Gooloo via Amazon offers its Gooloo 24W 2-Port Car Charger for $10.99. Coupon code "9RAQQSWH" drops the price to $5.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our April mention, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- auto power-off function
- Model: M15C2
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Anker Fast Wireless Charger
$14 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Anker Fast Wireless Charger in Black for $16.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with Qi-certified iOS and Android devices
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears w/ Bottle Opener 3-Pack
free $30
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears with Bottle Opener 3-Pack for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- built-in bottle opener on each
- built-in stainless steel teeth for jar / bottle opening
- nylon comfort handles
- high carbon stainless steel blades
That Daily Deal · 6 days ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Tactical USB Rechargeable Flashlight
$8 $40
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Tactical LED Rechargeable Flashlight in Black for $8.49 with free shipping. That's a savings of $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 22. Buy Now
Features
- water- and shock-proof
- high-beam, low-beam, and strobe modes
- wall and car chargers included
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $4.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Baulens 3-Piece Precision Tweezer Set
$2 $12
free shipping
Jambon via Amazon offers the Baulens 3-Piece Precision Tweezer Set for $11.97. Clip the 35% off on-page coupon and apply code "ERYS3W4Q" to drop the price to $1.79. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel
- flat, pointed, & slant design
- non-slip grip
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
