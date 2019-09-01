Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That Daily Deal offers the Geared Up Rapid Charger for $5.49 with free shipping. That's $3 under our June mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Tonyhoney via Amazon offers its Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station for $28.99. Coupon code "HA3WQTRE" drops that to $14.21. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nanfu Direct via Amazon offers its Nanfu Air-Cooled Qi-Compatible Wireless Fast Charger Stand for $25.99. Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "42CDHCJI" to drop that to $9.87. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers the Anker PowerWave Fast 10W Qi Charger Stand in Black for $23.99. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe for iPhone/iPad for $24.25 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this Unisex Fishing Hat in assorted colors for $5.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's, $24 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Sylvania Motion Sensor LED Light for $9.99. Coupon code "MOTION40" drops it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register