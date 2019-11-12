Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
Geared Up Front/Back Seat Rapid Charger
$5 $28
free shipping

That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 2 dual-port USB chargers connected with a 6-foot cable
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cell Phone Chargers That Daily Deal
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register