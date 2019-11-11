New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Geared Up Front/Back Seat Rapid Charger
$5 $28
free shipping

A $23 savings and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 2 dual-port USB chargers connected with a 6-foot cable
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cell Phone Chargers That Daily Deal
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register