Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's $3 under our May mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Patozon via Amazon offers the Mpow 20,000mAh Portable Battery Pack for $30.99. Clip the $2 off and apply coupon code "VBUTA9GB" to drop the price to $14.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
theprunedanish via eBay offers its Mophie 2,420mAh Portable Battery Pack in Gold for $16.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our refurb mention from February and the best price we could find by $44.
Update: It's now $19.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wiremold Cable Hider CordMate III for $24.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
theprunedanish via eBay offers the Mophie Encore 10,050mAh Portable Battery Pack with Lightning Cable and MicroUSB Cable for $14.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
13 Deals takes up to 90% off a wide range of items during its End of Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, bag a flat $5 shipping rate via coupon code "SUMMER19". (Shipping starts at $2.99, but increases with order total.) Save on apparel, gadgets, snacks, and more. Shop Now
It's the best price we've seen – at $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with last week's mention and $70 off list. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Gerber Bear Grylls Scout Knife for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Sign In or Register