Gavin Men's and Women's MTB Mountain Bike SPD Cycling Shoes for $45
eBay · 30 mins ago
$45 $50
free shipping

Use coupon code "GAVIN0721" to pay $15 less than you would at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by RoadBikeOutlet via eBay.
  • Posted by William:
  • "I bought these last year (for $15 more than this deal) as an inexpensive way to try out clipless / SPD pedals on my crossbike. About 900 miles later, they still look almost brand new. They breathe well, and are good beginner shoes for hitting the trails or stationary bike. Plus, the tread on the soles make them not-entirely-uncomfortable to walk with when out of the saddle."
  • nylon fiberglass sole
  • compatible with SPD and SPD-R cleats
  • Code "GAVIN0721 "
  • Published 30 min ago
