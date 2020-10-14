Stack discounts to pay at least $5 less than you'd pay in local stores. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- You may also be able to clip an additional coupon that stacks with the Prime Day and Subscribe & Save discounts. (Scroll down to "Special offers and Product Promotions".)
- Available in several flavors (Orange Passionfruit pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Spend $10 in store or online at Whole Foods and earn a $10 Amazon Prime Day credit, good to spend October 13-14. Shop Now at Amazon
- $10 or more in a single purchase between September 28 and October 14, 2020
- Certain items are restricted from this offer
Garner big savings with this double hit of Prime day and Subscribe & Save options from Gatorade, Funyuns, Ruffles, Tropicana, Quaker Oats, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Prime members get this for $7 less than you'd pay at Walmart when they check out via Subscribe & Save and clip the 30% off on-page coupon. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Available in several flavors (Pomegranate pictured).
- 70% fruit juice
- 90 calories per can
- no added sugar or preservatives
Prime members get an exclusive 20% off in addition to the Subscribe & Save discount making this the best price we could find for this quantity by $3. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- 2 Everything Bagel flavor
- 2 Lightly Salted flavor
- 2White Cheddar flavor
- gluten free
Save on chips, Cheetohs, nuts and fruit packs, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Subscribe & Save for up to 25% off Doritos, Cheetos, Mountain Dew, Izze, Quaker Oats, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
It's about $20 under what you would expect to pay at a local store. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- chocolate flavored
- 25g protein per serving
Prime members can get an exclusive 20% off in addition to the Subscribe & Save discount for a total savings of $5. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Available in Grape and Pineapple Orange at this price.
Prime members can get the Fruit Punch flavor for $17 after an exclusive member discount and by ordering via Subscribe & Save. That's about $3 less than Walmart charges. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- It's also available in Orange for $17.87 via the same discounts.
Clip the 10% off on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Available in Chocolate Caramel.
- 350 calories, 20g protein, and 42g carbs
