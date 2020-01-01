Open Offer in New Tab
PepsiCo eCommerce · 34 mins ago
Gatorade 2.8-oz. Whey Protein Bars 18-Count Variety Pack
$18 $24
free shipping w/ Prime

That's about $6 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at PepsiCo eCommerce

Tips
  • Clip the 20% off coupon on the page and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this discount.
Features
  • 20g protein & 42g carbs per bar
