Add one to your cart; a second roll will ship with your order. That's two rolls for the same price you'd pay for just one elsewhere. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- adhesive end sticks to pedals and boards
- includes both hook-and-loop sides
-
Expires 10/1/2021
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price.
- fits a wide range of face shapes and sizes
- Model: 9205P-20-DC
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "30NEL4D7" to save 35%. Buy Now at Amazon
- The same clip coupon and code take 35% off all other options.
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- 0.025'' thick premium 304 stainless steel clamps with EPDM rubber cushion
- -4°F to 212°F working temperature
- wide variety of applications
- storage box
Save on almost 90 discounted items, from power tools like saws, drills, and compressors, as well as hand tools, tool cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but most orders over $45 bag free shipping. Alternatively, opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid any shipping charges.
Save on storage cases and stacking bins from $4, tool organization from $6, storage totes from
$9 $7, and much more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items ship for free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the (very variable) shipping fees.
- Pictured is the Tough Box 27-Gallon Storage Tote for $13.99 ($5 off).
That's $100 less than you'd pay for other versions elsewhere. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Available in Sweetwater exclusive Blackbird finish over African Mahogany.
- all-solid tonewoods from individually harvested and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified trees
- African mahogany top, back, and sides
- Breedlove Natural Sound electronics and under-saddle pickup
- mahogany neck & laurel fingerboard
- bone nut & saddle
- Model: OWCertCEMhBb
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- sitka spruce top; mahogany laminate back and sides
- Martin X-bracing
- hardwood neck and fingerboard
- includes a gig bag
Save on any audio equipment, software, keyboards, musical instruments, and bundle packs you can think of, with accessories starting from as low as $2. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the PreSonus AudioBox 96 Studio USB 2.0 Hardware/Software Recording Bundle for $199.95 ($50 off).
Sign In or Register