Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Danner Queen Bed for $399 with free white glove delivery. (Non-members pay a $39.90 surcharge.) That's the lowest price we could find by $95, although most retailers charge $525 or more.It's also available in King for $599 with free white glove delivery. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's the lowest price we could find by $89, although most retailers charge at least $701. Buy Now