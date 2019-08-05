New
Ends Today
Macy's · 29 mins ago
Gatlin Dining Table
$359 $749
$99 shipping

Ending today, Macy's offers the Gatlin Dining Table for $399. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $359.10. With $99 for shipping, that's $390 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 36" x 68" x 30"
  • features glides on its legs
  • metal legs
  • pitted tabletop
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "WKND"
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Tables Macy's Private Label Brands
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register