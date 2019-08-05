- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Ending today, Macy's offers the Gatlin Dining Table for $399. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $359.10. With $99 for shipping, that's $390 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Greyleigh Ellenton Counter Height Extendable Solid Wood Dining Table in Deep Weathered Pine or Dove Tail Gray for $899.99 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Adjustable Folding Table for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White pictured) for $999 plus $65 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from four days ago and the best price we could find by $235. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lifetime 72" Plastic Portable Folding Banquet Table in White for $39.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Jet.com offers the Walker Edison Furniture Company Solid Acacia Wood Patio Extendable Dining Table in Brown for $211.65 with free shipping. That's $33 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find today by $33. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Wade Logan Madilynn Coffee Table with Storage in White for $186.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention, $20 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $185.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Furniture of America Karlton 3-Piece Industrial Accent Table Set in Antique Oak for $258.92 with free scheduled delivery. That's $9 under our May mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Donald Durhams 1-Pound Rockhard Water Putty for $1.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Winter Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $55.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "HIM7UU4E" to cut that to $25.19. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
