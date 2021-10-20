New
Walmart · 31 mins ago
$249
free shipping
These start around $400 on third party sellers. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- Intel Pentium N5030 Processor 1.10GHz
- 15.6” 1920x1080p LCD IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/8/2021
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Best Buy · 21 hrs ago
HP Chromebook 11A-NB0013DX Celeron 11.6" Laptop
$99 $259
free shipping
You'd pay $79 more at other retailers. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD WLED display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 11A-NB0013DX-cr
- UPC: 649661231929
Daily Steals · 2 wks ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E6420 Sandy Bridge i5 14.1" Laptop
$220 $600
free shipping
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
Features
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
eBay · 4 hrs ago
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface 10th-Gen. i5 12.4" Touchscreen Laptop
$450 $649
free shipping
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Sandstone.
Features
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
Staples · 1 mo ago
Laptop Deals at Staples
Discounts on Dell, Lenovo, HP, more
free shipping w/ $30
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
Tips
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Walmart Patio & Garden Deals
Up to 53% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Walmart · 1 day ago
Pit Boss Silver Star 2 Series Digital Smoker
$110 $247
free shipping
That's a savings of $137 off list price and a massive $67 drop from our August mention. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- double-walled blanket insulation
- 515 square-inch cooking surface
- 3 porcelain coated cooking racks
- viewing window with high temp door seal
- meat probe
- digital control panel with LED read-out
- Model: 77225
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Electronics at Walmart
Up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Mllieroo Bamboo 2-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Bench
$28 $50
free shipping w/ $35
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Amber.
Features
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
