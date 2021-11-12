It's $20 under our October mention, $70 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Gray pictured).
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode (w/ free upgrade to Windows 11)
You'd pay $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
- Model: GWTN141-5BK
These start around $400 on third party sellers. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Pentium N5030 Processor 1.10GHz
- 15.6” 1920x1080p LCD IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
That's $50 under last month's mention, $71 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Green or Purple.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6” FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GWTN156-7
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $499 ($211 off).
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
That's $30 less than our mention from two days ago, $180 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
There are 9 sets to choose from, the ones we have a list price for are a savings of $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- pictured is the Just Play PJ Masks Collectible 8-Piece Figure Set for $5 ($10 off)
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
