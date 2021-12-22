That is $51 under our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find today by $31. Buy Now at Adorama
- 3-axis compass
- tracking functions
- satellite navigation
- gyroscope & barometric altimeter
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a huge drop of $45 from last month's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Rose Gold with Light Sand or Navy Case and Band at this price.
- touchscreen display
- pulse ox, heart rate monitor, and more
- smart notifications
- track activities
- Model: 010-02238-02
- UPC: 753759234263
Save on Garmin and Samsung smart watches with prices from $129.99. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Garmin Venu SQ GPS Smartwatch for $129.99 ($70 off list).
It's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Strava Live segments
- battery life of up to 2 weeks (watch mode)
- built-in barometer; altimeter, and electronic compass
- Model: 010-01746-00
That's a $131 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00M3LL/A
That's the best price we've seen $10, under last week's mention, and a current low by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- always-on Retina display
- fall detection
- emergency calling
- family connection
- Model: MKN03LL/A
Save on a variety of electronics, monitors, small appliances, toys, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That is $30 less than you'd pay direct from Amazfit. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Android and iOS
- up to 40 days of battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours
- 10 sport tracking modes
- built-in GPS and heart rate monitor
- IP68 dust and water resistant
- Model: W1821US1N
- UPC: 851572007702
Nearly 3,000 items are discounted in total. Shop Now at Adorama
That's a savings of $439 under their eBay storefront price. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" Aluminum LTS tweeter
- 90x90 Tractrix horn technology
- single 6.5" Spun-Copper IMG woofers
- Model: 1065835 N
After the rebate, it's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Adorama
- Redeem this $100 mail-in rebate to get this deal.
- Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Katana GF66 11UC-453
It's a savings of $828 off list and the best price we could find by $518. Buy Now at Adorama
- includes floorstanding speaker pair, center speaker, and bookshelf speaker pair
- Model: 1064578 B
Sign In or Register