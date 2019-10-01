Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Thanks to the points, that's $6 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although it was $3 less in March. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $54 under the price of all of the items purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $73 off, $10 under our mention from July, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood
That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $13 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $40 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the credit, that's $112 less than buying it directly from Lenovo. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of at least $7. Buy Now at Rakuten
Assuming you'll use the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Rakuten
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $53. Buy Now at Rakuten
