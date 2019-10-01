Personalize your DealNews Experience
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $53. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, and more. Shop Now at REI
That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $44 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
This portable stove goes tailgating with you, or to your favorite campsite. It's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied as the best deal we've seen – it's the lowest price now by $3, although most charge around $13. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of $79 off list and $47 less than you'd pay from Timex direct. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although it was $3 less in March. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $54 under the price of all of the items purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
