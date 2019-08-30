Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black/Silver for $249.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $209.99. Plus, you'll bag $31.35 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $40, although we saw it for $19 less in our June mention. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Sport Band Aluminum Smart Watch in Black for $304 with free shipping. That's $56 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for the Series 4 44mm model in any condition. It's also $75 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch with Sport Band in Space Gray/Black for $379 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although most charge $400 or more. (For further comparison, we saw it for $390 with $86 in Rakuten points in our July mention). Buy Now
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch with Sport Band in Silver/White for $412.59. In-cart, that drops to $359.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our mention from last week in another color and the lowest price we could find now by $54. (For further comparison, it's within $6 of the best outright price we've seen). Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
