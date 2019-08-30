New
Rakuten · 27 mins ago
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music GPS Fitness Smartwatch
$210 w/ $31 in Rakuten Points $300
free shipping

Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black/Silver for $249.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $209.99. Plus, you'll bag $31.35 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $40, although we saw it for $19 less in our June mention. Buy Now

Features
  • heart rate monitor
  • sunlight-readable 1.2" 240x240 color touchscreen
  • contactless payment via Garmin Pay
  • activity tracking
  • smart notification
  • Bluetooth
  • up to seven days battery life
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 8/30/2019
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Smart Watches Rakuten Garmin
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register