Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$160 $200
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Granite Blue/Rose Gold for $199.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $159.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40 and the second cheapest Garmin Vivoactive 3 we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- heart rate monitor
- sunlight-readable 1.2" 240x240 color touchscreen
- contactless payment via Garmin Pay
- activity tracking
- smart notification
- Bluetooth
- up to seven days battery life
Details
CE Overstock via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch in Gray/Silver or Peach/Rose Gold for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $151.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $28.

Update: The price has increased to $199.99 before coupon, $159.99 after. Buy Now
Sign In or Register