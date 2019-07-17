BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $151.99. Plus, you'll receive around $30 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $30 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $28, although most charge $200 or more.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now