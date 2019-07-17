BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $151.99. Plus, you'll receive around $30 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's $30 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $28, although most charge $200 or more.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
-
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Sport Watch in Black/Gray for $139.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention and the best price we could find by $110. (It's also the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now
- sunlight-visible display
- distance, pace, time, and heart rate tracking
- smart notifications
- 11-hour battery life while training
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Garmin Forerunner 35 Running Watch in Black for $84.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now
- That's even $10 less than our last listing of a refurb (this one is new)
- built-in GPS
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- vibration alerts
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Garmin Fenix 5S Sapphire Edition 42mm Multi-Sport Training GPS Watch in Rose Gold/White for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our October mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $80.) Buy Now
- 1.1" 218x218 color display with sapphire crystal
- wrist-based heart rate monitor
- activity and sport tracking
- Bluetooth, ANT+, & WiFi
- GPS and GLONASS satellite reception
- water resistance to 339 feet
- Model: 010-01685-16
As a Prime Day deal, Amazon cuts up to 30% off Apple Watches and iPads. Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of Garmin Wearable and GPS Devices. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop in Space Grey/ Black for $354 with free shipping. That's $25 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $25.) Buy Now
- 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
- 448x368 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
- electrical heart sensor
- up to 18 hour battery life
- watchOS 5
- Model: A1978
YNCTECH via Amazon offers its YNCTE Kids' 2G GSM Smart Watch in Blue or Pink for $35.99. Clip the on-page $5 off coupon and apply code "5NA7GWZI" to drop that to $27.39. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1.44" touchscreen display
- standby time of up to 7 days per full charge
- requires GSM SIM card (not included)
- USB charging cable
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in Stone Grey/Birch or Light Indigo/ Feather Grey for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $6 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 8 to 11.5
Sign In or Register