Rakuten · 52 mins ago
$152 $270
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Amazon · 6 days ago
Amazfit Verge GPS Smartwatch
$127 $160
free shipping
Amazfit via Amazon offers its Amazfit Verge GPS Smartwatch in several colors (Gray pictured) for $126.99. With free shipping, that's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- built-in Alexa
- IP68 waterproof rating
- heart rate monitoring
- sleep analysis
- 12 sport tracking modes
eBay · 20 hrs ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 40mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$295 $499
free shipping
VIP Outlet offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Pink Sand for $369. In cart, that price drops to $295.20. With free shipping, that's $190 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Jsgjmy Apple Watch Leather Band
$7 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Jsgjmy via Amazon offers its Jsgjmy Replacement Apple Watch Leather Band in Light Tan with Series 4/3 Gold Clasp for $14.99. Coupon code "R4L9ENNG" stacks with the 10% off on-page clip coupon cutting it to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in January. Buy Now
Features
- available in size S/M
eBay · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$143 $279
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver for $179. In cart, that price drops to $143.20. With free shipping, that's $56 under the lowest price we could find for it new. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Costway Portable Air Conditioner Cooler Fan
$100 $120
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Portable Air Conditioner Cooler Fan for $119.99. Coupon code "COS20" cuts that to $99.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 7.5-hour timer
- three fan modes
- 8-liter water tank
- two ice crystal boxes
Rakuten · 15 hrs ago
Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike
$209
free shipping
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
Features
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$48 w/ $3 in Rakuten points $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $54.99. Coupon code "ARE7A" cuts that to $47.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.82 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a buck under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $11.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2
$125
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $149.99. Coupon code "GG25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $47, although it was $5 less last week. Deal ends July 10. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- 1080p video
- interchangeable nickel and bronze faceplates
- quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- adjustable motion sensors
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- Model: 8VR1S7-0EU0
