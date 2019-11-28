Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch
$240 $300
free shipping

That's $160 off list and $60 less than other retailers' Black Friday pricing. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "THANKS20" to get this deal.
  • Sold by Garmin via Rakuten.
Features
  • AMOLED display
  • up to 5-days of battery life in smartwatch mode
  • 20+ preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps
  • Model: 010-02173-01
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "THANKS20"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches Rakuten Garmin
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register