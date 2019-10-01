New
Daily Steals · 18 mins ago
Garmin Vívosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker
$115
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • Available in several colors (Black pictured), and in sizes S/M or L.
  • Oxygen sensor
  • Sleep monitor
  • Heart rate monitor, steps, calories burned
