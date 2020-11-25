Garmin Smartwatches at Crutchfield

Save on over 40 fitness trackers and smartwatches in a range of styles. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro for $599.99 ($150 off).
That's a savings of $100 off list and the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black/Gray at this price.
- sunlight-visible display
- smart notifications
- 11-hour battery life while training
- distance, pace, time, and heart rate tracking
- Model: 010-03717-54
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.
- built-in accelerometer
- view your activities, track progress toward goals and share data
- customizable display shows time, date, alarm and more
- control music and your VIRB action camera
- GPS and GLONASS satellite compatible
- counts steps and calories
- Model: 10037175
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Most stores charge $479 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in several colors (Blue Case w/ Deep Navy Sport Band pictured)
Amazon is already taking up to $69 off several recently released Apple Watch Series 6 models for some of the lowest prices we've seen. Grab the 40mm model from $330 or the 44mm model from $380. Shop Now at Amazon
- Some size/ color variations drop at checkout.
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones, watches, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Sony 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Android Smart TV pictured for $998 ($300 off).
Save on a variety of open box, scratch & dent, and closeout items. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Open Box Canon EOS 7D Mark II 20.2MP DSLR Camera w/ WiFi Kit for 1,399 ($850 off).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Save up to $1,200 on big-brand TVs, get Sonos items and car stereos at $100 off, shop home theater receivers marked up to $600 off, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Graphite.
- up to 40 hours battery life (varies by function)
- compatible with Apple, Android, and Windows
- built-in 3-axis compass
- HR monitor
- GPS
- Model: 010-02064-00
- UPC: 733430404833, 843342151142, 753759209605, 753759222284
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
- Model: 010-01507-00
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
- Model: 010-01507-00
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best we've seen. (It was $17 more in our July mention.) Buy Now at Cabela's
- WAAS-enabled receiver
- utilizes GPS and GLONASS satellites
- HotFix satellite prediction
- worldwide basemap
- waterproof to IPX7
- Model: 010-00970-00
