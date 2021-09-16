Choose from 14 models, with prices starting from $150. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Garmin Men's Forerunner 745 Silicone Strap 43.8mm Smart Watch for $299.99 (low by $100).
Apply coupon code "604U4C2Z" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cool Play Store via Amazon.
- 1.69" display
- heart rate monitor
- 8 exercise modes
- activity tracker
- compatible with iOS or Android
Save on smart watches, handheld GPS units, navigators, and more. Plus, receive a free Women of Adventure book with your purchase of a birthday sale product. Shop Now at Garmin International Inc
Apply code "AK56" to save $28 and drop the price $8 below our mention in July. Buy Now at Aukey
- 12 activity modes
- 1.4" TFT screen
- 320 x 320 resolution
- compatible with Android and iOS
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- Model: LS02
Apply coupon code "OL3HX6MJ" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Mingsa via Amazon.
- heart rate monitor
- sleep monitor
- 0.96" 80 x 160 display
- compatible with Android & iOS
- Model: C11620BMS
Save on a huge selection of over 6,600 men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Tummil Pines Field Jacket for $62.93 ($117 off).
Save on over 90 options. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Jollene 113" 2pc Sectional for $1099 ($1200 off)
- Bulk shipping rates apply (they vary but are over $100 for the most part)
Save on fire pits, sofas, umbrellas, basket chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Surcharges may apply on heavier items.
- Pictured is the Noble House Alexandra Outdoor Fire Pit for $379 ($560 off)
Save on over 13,000 items -- nearly 97% of which are at least half off -- including dining sets, sofas, recliners, beds, and tables. Shop Now at Macy's
- Some smaller items ship free with orders of $25 or more, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa in Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,786 off list).
