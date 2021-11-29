Save on Garmin and Samsung smart watches with prices from $129.99. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Garmin Venu SQ GPS Smartwatch for $129.99 ($70 off list).
There are 16 models to choose from, with prices starting from $120. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Garmin Forerunner 45 42mm Easy-to-use GPS Running Watch for $119.99 (low by $10).
That's a low by $18 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 40 hours' battery life (varies by function)
- compatible with Apple, Android, and Windows
- built-in 3-axis compass
- HR monitor
- GPS
- Model: 010-02064-00
It's $10 under our last mention and $70 under list price today. Buy Now at Amazon
- touch display
- monitor energy levels, respiration, hydration, stress, and heart rate
- 20+ sports apps
- preloaded workouts
- Model: 010-02427-00
- UPC: 753759260620
That's the best price we could find by $106.
Update: It's now $539.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black/Slate.
- 1.3” display
- preloaded TOPO maps
- up to 16 days battery life w/ solar charging
- activity tracking and performance data for surfing, mountain biking, and more
- Model: 010-02410-10
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Offers include 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for T- Mobile, 50% off the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, get a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch for free when you add a qualifying watch line, get Apple TV+ 1-Year Subscription for free, and more. Plus, activation costs are waived with online activation. Shop Now at T-Mobile
To find these deals, choose "Apple" under "Brand" from the filters on the left-hand side of the page. Shop discounts on AirPods, HomePods, Apple Watches, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Apple HomePod mini Bluetooth Speaker for $89 (low by $6).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or spend $30 or more to get free shipping. (Some items are only available for pickup.)
That's around $50 less than most other stores. Buy Now at Walmart
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
Save on over 70 TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the LG C1 OLED55C1PUB 55" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,296.99 (low by $3).
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more including QLED, NanoCell, panels, and sizes up to 86". Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the Samsung QN65LST7T 65" 4k Smart UHD HDR TV for $3,798.09 ($1,199.90 off).
Save on speakers from brands such as Jamo and Klipsch with prices from $100. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Jamo I/O 4 Outdoor Speakers for $99 (low by $20).
Save on open-box and scratch-and-dent sound bars, camcorders, speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Outlet items are covered by manufacturers' warranties, and Crutchfield's 60-day money-back guarantee.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at REI
- In Orange or Black
- Includes USB cable, carabiner clip and spine-mount adapter
- 50-hour average battery life
That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at REI
- 3-axis compass
- tracking functions
- satellite navigation
- gyroscope & barometric altimeter
It's $10 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now at BuyDig
- tracks distance and calories
- stopwatch
- timer
- GPS
- alarm
- Model: 010-02172-11
- UPC: 753759227685
It's a savings of $80 off list and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Rose Gold w/ Light Sand Case and Band at this price.
- touchscreen display
- pulse ox, heart rate monitor, and more
- smart notifications
- track activities
- Model: 010-02238-02
- UPC: 753759234263
