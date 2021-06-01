Garmin GPS Smartwatches at Crutchfield: $50 off

Save on a selection of 15 Garmin smartwatches. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Garmin Venu SQ GPS smartwatch for $150 ($50 off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save up to 33% on a selection of fitness trackers for the whole family. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker w/ GPS for $99.95 (low by $30)
Clip the 25% off on page coupon and apply code "20M39BFH" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue (pictured) and Grey at this price. Several other options on page yield a price of $29.99 with the same code and a 20% off on page clippable coupon.
- Sold by Tinwooelec-US via Amazon.
- 1.3" display
- heart rate monitor
- iOS and Android compatible
- shows steps, distance, and calories burned
- includes USB magnetic charging cable
That's $140 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
That's a savings of at least $15 over buying a watch of this increasingly rare series elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 62Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofer
- 1" tweeter
- integrated phono pre-amp
- USB Type-B input
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- remote control
- Model: 1062681
Save sitewide on audio & video, headphones & wireless, smart home items, and much more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more add free shipping.
Save on surge protectors, protection modules, power strips, power supplies, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Panamax Power360 P360-Dock for $39.99 ($10 off).
Sign In or Register