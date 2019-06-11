New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Sport Watch
$160 $330
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Sport Watch in Black/Gray for $199.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $159.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40, although we saw it for $20 less in our mention from December. Buy Now
Features
  • sunlight-visible display
  • distance, pace, time, and heart rate tracking
  • smart notifications
  • 11-hour battery life while training
  • Model: 010-03717-54
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 6/11/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Smart Watches Rakuten Garmin
Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register