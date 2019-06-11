New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$160 $330
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Sport Watch in Black/Gray for $199.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $159.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40, although we saw it for $20 less in our mention from December. Buy Now
- sunlight-visible display
- distance, pace, time, and heart rate tracking
- smart notifications
- 11-hour battery life while training
- Model: 010-03717-54
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch
$156
free shipping
Best by $34 and the lowest price we've seen
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black or White for $194.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $155.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $34, although most charge $200 or more.)
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
$152 $200
free shipping
CE Overstock via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch in Gray/Silver or Peach/Rose Gold for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $151.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $28. Buy Now
Features
- over 15 exercise modes & sleep monitor
- tracking of heart rate, steps, distance, calories, & more
- storage and playback for over 300 songs
- water resistance to 164 feet
- over 4 days of battery life
- small and large wrist bands
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Lwsengme Silicone Sport Band for Apple Watch
$4
free shipping
That's $6 off and best price we could find
Lwsengme via Amazon offers its Lwsengme Silicone Sport Band for Apple Watch in several colors (Burlywood pictured) for $8.99. Coupon code "X9VJHP2A"
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Wishta Band for Apple Watch
$4 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Wishta via Amazon offers its Wishta Band for Apple Watch in several colors (Flower 09 pictured) for $8.99. Coupon code "L5ELRN4N" cuts the price to $3.60. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm
Amazon · 1 day ago
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop
$379 $429
free shipping
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop in Gold/Pink Sand for $379 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
- 448x368 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
- electrical heart sensor
- up to 18 hour battery life
- watchOS 5
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes
$30 $37
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $29.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- sizes 5 to 13
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat
$28 $200
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat in Black or Grey for $34.99. Apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop it to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our January mention and $7 less than buying via other storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- most sizes S to XL
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
ASICS Men's HyperGel-Sai Running Shoes
$32 $40
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's HyperGel-Sai Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Samba pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $38.) Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- select sizes 7.5 to 14
Cabela's · 19 hrs ago
Garmin eTrex 20x Handheld GPS
$130 $200
free shipping
Cabela's offers the Garmin eTrex 20x Handheld GPS for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. (For further comparison, it was $30 less on Cyber Monday.) Buy Now
Features
- 2.2" 240x320 sunlight-readable display with 65K colors
- 3.7GB internal memory and microSD card slot
- preloaded worldwide basemap
- WAAS-enabled GPS receiver
- HotFix satellite prediction and GLONASS support
- Model: 010-01508-00
