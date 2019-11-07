Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Smartwatch
$300 $480
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Available in 51mm Slate Gray with Black Band
  • Wrist heart rate monitor
  • Smart notifications
  • Maps and multiple sport modes
  • Model: 010-01733-00
