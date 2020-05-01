Open Offer in New Tab
Moosejaw
Garmin FR70 Fitness Tracker
$96 $130
free shipping

It's a small price to pay to run without your phone but still be able to track your heart rate. Buy Now at Moosejaw

Tips
  • Note that it's a fitness tracker, not a GPS at all.
Features
  • Tracks time, heart rate and calories
  • Optional foot pod for distance and speed data (sold separately)
  • Optional speed/cadence sensor for cycling stats (sold separately)
  • Plan, review and share activities at Garmin Connect
  • Wireless uploads
  • Model: FR70
  • Published 43 min ago
