FactoryOutletStore.com · 48 mins ago
Garmin Edge520 Plus Sensor Bike GPS Bundle
$260 $299
free shipping

FactoryOutletStore offers the Garmin Edge520 Plus Sensor Bike GPS Bundle for $259.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at FactoryOutletStore.com

Features
  • 2.3" display with 200 x 265 resolution
  • up to 15 hours battery life per charge
  • history of up to 200 hours
  • 200 waypoints/favourites/locations
  • 100 routes
  • basemap
3 comments
JDnTexas
Contacted the website and they will not honor the price advertised here.
2 hr 53 min ago
Dealgeek
Price on the site is $259.
4 hr 50 min ago
JDnTexas
This is $259 no $159. BUMMER!
5 hr 5 min ago