Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Garmin Edge 520 Plus Cycling GPS
$160 $230
free shipping

Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Garmin Edge 520 Plus Cycling GPS for $199.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now

Features
  • pre-loaded Strava Live Segments
  • compatible with ANT+ sensors
  • Varia smart light & radar compatible
  • GPS and GLONASS support
  • rider-to-rider messaging
  • Model: 010-02083-00
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 9/20/2019
