eBay · 37 mins ago
Garmin DriveSmart 65 Premium Navigator
$183 $270
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $17, although most stores are charging closer to $220. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Buydig via eBay.
Features
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • 6.95" high-resolution display
  • built in WiFi
  • Model: 010-02153-00
