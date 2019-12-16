Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Garmin Dash Cam Mini
$80 $130
free shipping

It's $10 below our mention from a month ago and the lowest in-stock price we could find now by $20. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 1080p video recording
  • 140° viewing angle
  • microphone
  • G-sensor
  • built-in WiFi & Bluetooth
  • microSD card slot
  • Model: 010-02062-00
