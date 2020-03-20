Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Garland Rug Town Square Solid 24" x 40" Accent Rug
$10 $15
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $7 before shipping. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Chili Pepper Red at this price.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or pad your order to $35 or more to bag free shipping.
Features
  • stain and soil resistant
  • latex backing to prevent sliding
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Rugs Walmart
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register