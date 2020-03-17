Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 18 mins ago
Garden of Life Mykind Organics Vitamin D3 Spray 2-Oz. Bottle
$9 $13
pickup

That's $7 less than you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It is available in Vanilla.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 1,000 IU of vitamin D3 per spray
  • Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified
