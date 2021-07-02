Garden & Home Improvement at eBay: Up to 40% off

Shop over 350 items including electric trimmers from $37, leaf blowers from $40, chainsaws from $42, garden shears from $49, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Handheld Blower for $131.49 (low by $9).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.25" Blade
- Wood
- Japanese Stainless Steel
- Model: NJP2500
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on outdoor seating, planters, and other accessories from this rarely discounted brand. Shop Now at Herman Miller
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Magis Spun Chair for $760.75 ($134 off).
Celebrate getting halfway through 2021 (and look forward to what will hopefully be some cooler temperatures) with a whole host of Christmas decor, lights, patio furniture, heaters, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Alpine 32" Plug-in Garden Pathway Stake Light for $23.49 (low by $12).
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- Pool pump is sold separately.
- measures 8.5-ft. x 6-ft.
- rust-resistant
- includes repair kit
- Model: 17818
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Sign In or Register