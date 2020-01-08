Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Gap · 1 hr ago
Gap Women's Velvet Midi Wrap Dress
$28 $70
free shipping

That's $62 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Gap

Tips
  • Use code "MORE" to get this discount.
  • Choose the free shipping option at checkout.
Features
  • available in sizes 0 to 20 in Regular, Tall, or Petite
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MORE"
  • Expires 1/8/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Dresses Gap Gap
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register