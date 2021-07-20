Gap Summer Sale: extra 40% off

Get this discount on clothing for men, women, and kids via code "SUNNY". Click the sale tab to see eligible styles. Shop Now at Gap
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $5 on shipping, or Rewards Members get free shipping on orders over $50 (it's free to sign up). The free shipping minimum applies before discounts are taken in cart or by coupon.
Add 2 pairs to cart and apply code "SALE12" to save $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- Shipping adds $9. (Shipping insurance adds 99 cents, but you have the option to remove it.)
Save on over 1,500 styles including socks, shoes, T-shirts, shorts, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's NMD R1 Los Angeles Sneakers for $69.97 (low by $20).
Save on a range of men's apparel and shoes, including designer bands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and Steve Madden. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Men's Liquid Cotton Greenwich Polo Shirt for $29.99 ($50 off).
Coupon code "JULY25" stacks the extra savings on top of this twice-yearly sale. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Create or log into an Under Armour account to get free shipping on all orders.
Use coupon code "GAPDAYS" to take 40% off, then coupon code "FLASH" to knock off another 20%. That puts the starting price just under $10. Shop Now at Gap
- Pictured is the Gap Men's Classic T-Shirt for $9.58 ($10 off)
If you're looking for something that's form-fitting, you're in the wrong spot. The Gap Comfy Shop is home to all things leisurely, now made even better by stacking coupon codes "GAPDAYS" and "FLASH". Shop Now at Gap
- Pictured is the Gap Men's Relaxed T-Shirt for $14.38 ($16 off)
Take half off via coupon codes "GAPDAYS" and "FLASH"; that's under 50 cents per washable mask. The pack includes four for adults and four for children. Buy Now at Gap
- Shipping adds $7, or get free shipping on orders over $50.
Sign In or Register