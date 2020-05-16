Open Offer in New Tab
Gap
Gap Sale Items
Extra 50% off
free shipping w/ $25 (before the extra discount)

Thanks to the shipping threshold, you're saving an extra $7 when you spend over $12.50. Stack savings on a range of clothing and accessories for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Gap

Tips
  • Get this discount via coupon code "PERK".
  • Click on the "Sale" tab to see these items.
  • Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $25 or more. (Usually, this is a $50 threshold BUT the free shipping applies before the discount code so really, you're getting free shipping with orders of $12.50 or more.)
Details
  • Code "PERK"
  • Expires 5/16/2020
    Published 57 min ago
  • Staff Pick
