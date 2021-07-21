Gap Regular-Priced Styles: extra 10% off

Apply coupon code "ADDON" to save an extra 10% off regular-priced styles. Shop Now at Gap
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more).
- Pictured is the Gap Men's Gapfit Tech Fleece Hoodie for $53.95 after coupon ($6 off).
Add 2 pairs to cart and apply code "SALE12" to save $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- Shipping adds $9. (Shipping insurance adds 99 cents, but you have the option to remove it.)
Save on over 1,500 styles including socks, shoes, T-shirts, shorts, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's NMD R1 Los Angeles Sneakers for $69.97 (low by $20).
Save on a selection of men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at Nike
- Pictured is the Nike Men's Air Max Impact 2 Shoes for $71.97 ($18 off).
- Nike+ members get free shipping, no min.
Add 2 pairs to cart and apply code "SAVE16" to save $16. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- Shipping adds $9. (Shipping insurance adds 99 cents, but you have the option to remove it.)
Get this discount on clothing for men, women, and kids via code "SUNNY". Click the sale tab to see eligible styles. Shop Now at Gap
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $5 on shipping, or Rewards Members get free shipping on orders over $50 (it's free to sign up). The free shipping minimum applies before discounts are taken in cart or by coupon.
Use coupon code "GAPDAYS" to take 40% off, then coupon code "FLASH" to knock off another 20%. That puts the starting price just under $10. Shop Now at Gap
- Pictured is the Gap Men's Classic T-Shirt for $9.58 ($10 off)
If you're looking for something that's form-fitting, you're in the wrong spot. The Gap Comfy Shop is home to all things leisurely, now made even better by stacking coupon codes "GAPDAYS" and "FLASH". Shop Now at Gap
- Pictured is the Gap Men's Relaxed T-Shirt for $14.38 ($16 off)
Take half off via coupon codes "GAPDAYS" and "FLASH"; that's under 50 cents per washable mask. The pack includes four for adults and four for children. Buy Now at Gap
- Shipping adds $7, or get free shipping on orders over $50.
Sign In or Register