Gap Men's Slim Fit Modern Khaki Pants for $16

Apply coupon code "FIFTY" and "MORE" to save $44 off list price. Buy Now at Gap
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
- In Succulent Green.
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in several colors (Oil Green pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, or spend $35 for free shipping.
That's the $61 under what you'd pay at Bass Pro or Cabela's. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in several colors (Tundra (192) pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- 10 total pockets
- water-repellent and quick-dry
Deals start from $14.98 in this sale that includes brands like adidas, Champion, and Original Penguin. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Active Sweatpants for $29.97 (low by $15).
Save at least $30 (and as much as $190) on a wide range of men's slacks, dress pants, and shorts. Shop Now at Men's Wearhouse
- Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Awearness by Kenneth Cole Men's Awear-Tech Extreme Slim-Fit Dress Slacks for $9.99 ($190 off)
Knock an extra 50% off sale styles via coupon code "FIFTY" and another 10% with coupon code "MORE". Alternatively, take 40% off regular-priced styles via "CYBER". Shop Now at Gap
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Coupon codes "FIFTY" and "MORE" stack to get it for $67 off list price. Buy Now at Gap
- In Black moonless night.
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Sign In or Register