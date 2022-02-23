These are the best combined discounts on sale styles we've seen from Gap – coupon code "MORE" takes an extra 60% off sale styles and "SHIPFREE" gets free shipping on all orders (in previous mentions, you'd have to spend $50 or more and be a Gap Rewards member to get free shipping). Shop Now at Gap
- Note that the site may say "Extra 50% off" underneath eligible styles, but the code should take the full 60% off in-cart. (It may also say that there are no eligible items for the free shipping code in-cart, but that should apply properly once you proceed to checkout.)
- You can also use coupon code "PERK" to take 10% off regular-price items.


Save on 18 styles of this always-popular range, with deals starting from $72.97. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max 97 Shoes for $125.97 (low by $17; most charge $170 or more).
Given that there's now an extra 20% off many of the items featured here via coupon code "REFRESH", that's a notable improvement on this sale since last week. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Blazer for $79.99 after code "REFRESH" ($215 off list).
Select items qualify for up to $50 when you stock up. Shop Now at Costco
- Exclusions apply.
- Limit one redemption per member per day.
Save on thousands of newly discounted clothing and home items. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Apply coupon code "MORE" to save $88 off the list price. Buy Now at Gap
- In True Black at this price.
Stack coupon codes "MORE" and "SHIPFREE" to save $62 off the list price and bag free shipping. Buy Now at Gap
