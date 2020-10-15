After an in-cart discount, it's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Available at this price in Sonoma Wine after an in-cart discount.
- Available in sizes S or L only.
- Select free Basic shipping during checkout.
-
Expires 10/15/2020
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Cool weather is just around the corner, so snag one of these Eddie Bauer down jackets in preparation and save up to $100 in the process.
Update: Shipping info corrected. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
Apply code "DCY16582" to save $63 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Items priced $95.99 drop to $28.80 via the same code.
- Sold by Docerlady via Amazon.
- 3 adjustable heat temps
- 2 side zippered pockets, 1 inside
- carbon-fiber heating element
- 5 relief points
That's a savings of $66 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available in Orange/Navy.
A lot are priced under $30 which is a steal for this kind of jacket. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Dark Grey pictured).
Get dressed for Fall with these incredible in-season blazer deals. Plus, you'll get an extra 15% off discount in-cart. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- To see these deals, search "Men's Blazers" at the Banana Republic landing page.
- Select blazers qualify for and extra 50% off when you add them to cart.
That's the best we've seen, and a super low price for these at $46 under list price. (We saw them for $14 in our expired mention from three days ago.) Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- In Navy, Acorn, or Dusty Pink only at this price.
- You'll need to select free shipping at checkout.
- Add to cart to bag this price.
Combined, this is a great sale on over 1,300 items including men's t-shirts from $7, men's pants from $10, women's sweaters and dresses from $10, men's shorts from $14, men's jackets from $26, and much more. Plus, take advantage of the rare no-minimum free shipping offer. (Shipping usually adds $7 to orders over $50.) Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Discount applies in cart.
- You must click on the "Clearance" tab to see the sections.
Save on men's and women's styles sitewide, plus take an extra 15% off in-cart. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
Sign In or Register