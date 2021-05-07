Gap Factory Men's Essential Khakis for $6
Gap Factory · 51 mins ago
Gap Factory Men's Essential Khakis
$5.97 $50
free shipping w/ $50

It's on backorder and won't ship till August, but they're under $6 with coupon code "GFBONUS", so well worth waiting for. Buy Now at Gap Factory

  • In Soft Black
  • Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
  • Expires 5/11/2021
