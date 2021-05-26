Gap Factory Memorial Day Sale: 50% to 70% off
Gap Factory · 1 hr ago
Gap Factory Memorial Day Sale
50% to 70% off
free shipping w/ $50

Almost everything is at least half-off in this sale – you can also take an extra 40% off clearance items via coupon code "GFEXTRA". Shop Now at Gap Factory

  • Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more (before any coupon discounts) get free shipping.
  • Code "GFEXTRA"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
