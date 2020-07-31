Deals include kids' T-shirts from $5, polos from $7, shorts from $10, and jeans from $13. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Shipping adds $7, although orders of $50 or more ship for free.
-
Expires 7/31/2020
Published 11 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Save on a wide variety of men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes, with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Select items are marked at an extra 25% off through July 26 (the discount is already shown on the product pages.)
- Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more score free shipping.
That's about $22 less than you'd pay for similar pants at other major retailers. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Olive pictured).
Save on activewear, coats, packs, and more for the whole family. Plus, save an extra $8.50 or more because all orders bag free ground shipping. Shop Now at Patagonia
We haven't seen up to 75% off combined with an extra discount since May. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Use code "GFEXTRA" to score an extra 10% off.
- Shipping adds $7, but free shipping is available with a $50+ order (before the extra discount).
Save on nearly everything storewide - plus, take an extra 40% off clearance via coupon code "GFEXTRA". Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Shipping adds $7, although orders of $50 or more ship for free.
Back to school may look a tad different, but that doesn't mean everything has to be different. Snag a cool new backpack for the kiddos and save up to $30 on a slice of normalcy. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Available in several colors (Camo Colorblock pictured).
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
Sign In or Register