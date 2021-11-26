Shop game codes from about a buck, gaming mice as low as $10, keyboards starting at $14, Oculus accessories as low as $31, headsets beginning at $60, gaming chairs as low as $64, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Offers include 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for T- Mobile, 50% off the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, get a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch for free when you add a qualifying watch line, get Apple TV+ 1-Year Subscription for free, and more. Plus, activation costs are waived with online activation. Shop Now at T-Mobile
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Take up to 25% off Samsung phones, and up to 42% off for accessories such as charging pads. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Smartphone for $899.99 (second best we've seen, low by $480).
Take up to 70% off everything from security cameras, smart assistants, eBook readers, and more, with many at the best prices we've ever seen. Shop Now at Amazon
- Picured is the Amazon Echo Auto with Alexa for $14.99 (low by $10 ).
Save on computers, storage, electronics, gaming, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Warmlrec Infrared Electric Patio Heater for $81.59 ($32 off).
Apply coupon code "EVGATKNG555" and redeem the rebate offer for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Newegg
- Click here to view rebate details.
- heavy duty protections
- Active Power Factor Correction
- Model: 100-W3-0600-K1
Take 40% off with coupon code "MKTCO1H6LE6Q". That's $33 less than buying direct from Powrui. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- 2 AC plugs
- 2 USB ports
- dusk to dawn sensor night light
- ETL Certified
