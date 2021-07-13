Gamestop PowerUP Rewards Pro 1-Year Subscription: $14.99
Gamestop PowerUP Rewards Pro 1-Year Subscription
$15

With the credits, it pays for itself rather immediately, plus you'll bag an additional $60 in credits over the life of the subscription. Buy Now at GameStop

  • The subscription with the physical copies of GameInformer is $19.99.
  • 10,000 bonus points ($10 value)
  • $5 welcome certificate
  • $5 monthly reward certificate
  • 10% extra trade credit
  • GameInformer Digital Subscription
